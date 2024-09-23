Israel plans large-scale offensive on Lebanon amid intense airstrikes

The Israeli army is planning a wide-scale offensive on Lebanon this afternoon, an Israeli security source said Monday.

The Israeli army launched more than 150 airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon early Monday amid rising escalation with Hezbollah.

"The army will carry out a large-scale attack across Lebanon in the afternoon," Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said, citing an unnamed Israeli security source.

"Hezbollah may respond by expanding the scope of rocket fire on Israel," he added.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the Israeli army may target numerous Lebanese villages located up to 80 kilometers from the border.

"In recent hours, we have identified Hezbollah's plans to attack Israeli citizens. In the near future, we will strike hostile targets in Lebanon to eliminate this threat," he added at a press conference.

In an attempt to shift responsibility for civilian casualties, Hagari urged Lebanese civilians to avoid unspecified Hezbollah positions.

"To all residents of villages in Lebanon, we will soon attack 'terrorist' targets. We urge anyone near properties or homes where Hezbollah hides weapons to distance themselves immediately," he said.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant called the Israeli airstrikes a "new phase in fighting."

"The public must show resilience in the coming days," he added.

Tension has mounted between Hezbollah and Israel following a deadly airstrike on Friday that killed at least 45 people, including children and women, and injured dozens in Beirut's southern suburb.

Hezbollah confirmed that at least 16 of its members, including senior leader Ibrahim Aqil and top commander Ahmed Wahbi, were killed in the Israeli strike.

The attack came two days after at least 37 people were killed and over 3,000 others injured in two waves of wireless communication device explosions across Lebanon.

While the Lebanese government and Hezbollah blame Israel for the explosions, Tel Aviv has not denied or confirmed its involvement.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.