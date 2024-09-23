Israel kills 24 more Gazans as death toll surges to 41,455

Israeli army attacks killed 24 more Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the overall death toll since last Oct. 7 to 41,455, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Monday.

A ministry statement added that a total of 95,878 people have been injured in Israeli attacks since last October.

"Israeli forces killed 24 people and injured 60 others in three 'massacres' of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.



