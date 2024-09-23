CAIR calls for dismissal of U.S. antisemitism envoy over pager blasts comments

The U.S. anti-Semitism envoy has triggered a backlash over remarks she made about the pager attacks in Lebanon last week, which have been blamed on Israel.

At a recent event held by the Israeli-American Council, a moderator commented that "after Oct. 7, there was a feeling around the world that Israel was weaker."

In response, U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt said: "Do you want a beeper?"

The moderator later said: "I have a few."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has demanded that the Biden administration fire Lipstadt, calling her remarks "dangerous."

"Special Envoy Lipstadt's callous remarks are not only disgusting, but also dangerous," CAIR Government Affairs Department Director Robert McCaw said in a statement.

"At a time when our nation's government claims it is working to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Lebanon, her flippant celebration of state-sponsored terrorism undermines diplomatic efforts to prevent a broader war in the region," he said.

He said joking about the loss of innocent lives, especially children, is a disgrace and should have no place in U.S. foreign policy discussions.

"It sends a message to the world that the U.S. government condones or even celebrates the slaughter of Arab and Muslim civilians. This is not just immoral, it's irresponsible," he said.

McCaw said the Biden-Harris administration must immediately fire Lipstadt "and make clear that the United States does not support or celebrate state violence and terrorism against vulnerable populations."

Lipstadt was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on March 30, 2022 as the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, with the rank of ambassador, according to the State Department.

At least 37 people were killed and over 3,000 others injured in explosions of pager and radio devices across Lebanon on Sept. 17 and 18. While the Lebanese government and Hezbollah have blamed Israel for the explosions, Tel Aviv has not denied or confirmed its involvement.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.