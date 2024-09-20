'Thunderbirds' and 'Peppa Pig' voice actor David Graham dies at age of 99

David Graham, the voice actor known for his roles in "Thunderbirds" and "Peppa Pig," has passed away at the age of 99, it has been confirmed in Britain. The London-born actor also voiced the Daleks in "Doctor Who" and brought to life several iconic "Thunderbirds" characters, including Gordon Tracy, Brains, and Aloysius “Nosey” Parker.

The son of "Thunderbirds" creator Gerry Anderson, the TV producer Jamie Anderson, said in a statement to the PA news agency he was "very sad to confirm that David has passed away at the grand old age of 99".



He added: "Just a few weeks ago, I was with 2,000 Anderson fans at a Gerry Anderson concert in Birmingham where we sang him happy birthday – such a joyous occasion.



"And now, just a few weeks later, he's left us. David was always kind and generous with his time and his talent. And what a talent.



"From the Daleks to Grandpa Pig and numerous voices for Anderson shows including Brains, Gordon Tracy and the iconic Parker. He will be sorely missed."



Graham returned as Parker for ITV's remake "Thunderbirds Are Go," which ran between 2015 and 2020, but not for the live-action 2004 film which saw Ron Cook take on the role.



The original 1965 "Thunderbirds" was created by Gerry, who died in 2012, and his second wife, Sylvia, the voice of Lady Penelope, who died in 2016.



The official account of Anderson said on X: "David was always a wonderful friend to us here at Anderson Entertainment. We will miss you dearly, David. Our thoughts are with David's friends and family."



Graham played Grandpa Pig in children's show "Peppa Pig," and also provided the voice for characters in "Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom."



His in-person acting roles included "Doctor Who," "Coronation Street" and "Casualty."











