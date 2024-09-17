Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Israel trade attacks as border tension mounts

Lebanese group Hezbollah claimed attacks against military sites in northern Israel on Tuesday as Tel Aviv bombed border towns in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said that its fighters had targeted buildings used by Israeli soldiers in the Manara settlement with "appropriate weapons," resulting in a direct hit.

The group said it also attacked Israeli forces in the vicinity of the Al-Abad site with a missile, causing casualties among soldiers.

Israeli warplanes, meanwhile, launched airstrikes on the outskirts of the towns of Alma al-Shaab and Yarine in southern Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The attacks came as U.S. Special Envoy Amos Hochstein continued his talks with Israeli officials in Tel Aviv to prevent a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Tensions have mounted along the Lebanon-Israel border amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with an offensive against Gaza. The offensive has killed over 41,200 people since last October following a Hamas attack.