Jordan seeks release of two citizens arrested by Israel after allenby attack

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday confirmed that efforts are underway with Israeli authorities to release two of its citizens who were arrested following the shooting attack last week at the King Hussein Bridge (Allenby) Crossing.

On Sept. 8, three Israelis were killed in a shooting attack at the border crossing between Jordan and the occupied West Bank that was carried out by a Jordanian citizen who was shot dead by the Israeli forces.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said it is coordinating the release of its two citizens, Musleh Al-Awdat and Hussein Al-Naimat, who were arrested by Israel following the attack.

The ministry also confirmed that it received the body of Maher Al-Jazi, who was identified as the perpetrator of the crossing attack for burial in his hometown.

The attack came amid rising tensions in the occupied West Bank as Israel pressed ahead with its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 41,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since last Oct. 7.