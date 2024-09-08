Gaza death toll nears 41,000 as Israel kills 33 more Palestinians

The lifeless bodies of Palestininans, who lost their lives after the Israeli attack on a Nuseirat Refugee Camp, are brought to the al-Awda Hospital for burial in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on September 07, 2024. (AA)

At least 33 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the overall death toll since last Oct. 7 to 40,972, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that some 94,761 other people have been injured in the assault.

"Israeli forces killed 33 people and injured 145 others in three 'massacres' of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.