Israel’s Ben-Gvir says working to hinder Gaza cease-fire, prisoner swap talks with Hamas

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Wednesday that he is seeking to hinder Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap negotiations with Hamas.

"I'm acting to halt negotiations with Hamas," he said on his X account.

"A country whose six hostages are murdered in cold blood does not negotiate with the murderers but stops the negotiations, stops transferring to them fuel and electricity, and crushes them," he added.

Last week, the Israeli army recovered the bodies of six Israeli hostages from southern Gaza.

While Israeli officials accused Hamas of killing them, the Palestinian group said the six were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Ben-Gvir has repeatedly threatened to bring down the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over any cease-fire deal with Hamas.

Israel estimates that over 100 hostages are still held by Hamas in Gaza, some of whom are believed to have been already killed.

For months, the US, Qatar, and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas' demands to stop the war.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 40,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed and nearly 94,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.











