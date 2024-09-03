Palestinian boy killed as Israeli offensive continues in northern West Bank

A Palestinian boy was killed and his father injured by the Israeli forces in the Tulkarem refugee camp on Tuesday amid ongoing Israeli offensive in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medical teams shifted the body of 17-year-old Mohammad Kanaan and his injured father to a hospital.

Medical sources said Kanaan was shot in the head while his father was shot in his waist by the Israeli forces.

On Monday evening, the Israeli army once again raided Tulkarem, after it had raided the city and its camps on Wednesday for over 48 hours during which it destroyed much of the infrastructure in the Nur Shams refugee camp.

In Jenin, the Israeli army's military operation continues for the seventh consecutive day.

The Palestinian resistance groups, including the Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups, announced confronting and exchanging fire with the Israeli forces in several areas in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli raid in Tulkarem was part of a large-scale military campaign, the largest in two decades, launched by the army in the northern West Bank last week.

At least 30 Palestinians have been killed since the offensive began amid massive destruction in the area, according to the Health Ministry.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid a brutal Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 40,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7 last year.

At least 682 Palestinians have since been killed, nearly 5,700 injured and 10,400 others detained in the occupied territory, according to Palestinian figures.

The escalation followed a landmark opinion by the International Court of Justice on July 19 that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

















