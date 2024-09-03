Hezbollah, Israel trade cross-border attacks amid rising border tensions

Hezbollah and Israel exchanged cross-border attacks on Tuesday as tensions continued to escalate along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

An Israeli warplane fired two missiles into Mount Rihan near the border town of Jizine in southern Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Two other airstrikes were reported in Markaba and Aita as-Shaab and artillery shelling in Khiyam and Labbouneh.

No information was yet available about casualties or damage.

Hezbollah, for its part, said it targeted Israeli espionage equipment in al-Raheb post in southern Lebanon and al-Jardah site in northern Israel with appropriate weapons.

Tensions have spiked along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its brutal onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 40,800 people since last Oct. 7 following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

According to UN figures, at least 113 civilians have been killed and nearly 112,000 others displaced by Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon since the outbreak of the cross-border clashes on Oct. 8, 2023.

At least 432 Hezbollah fighters have also been killed in the clashes, according to an Anadolu tally.