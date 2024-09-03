EGYPT REJECTS NETANYAHUS ACCUSATIONS OF WEAPONS SMUGGLING INTO GAZA

Egypt rejected Tuesday claims by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu that weapons were being smuggled to Hamas through its border.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry called Netanyahu's accusations an attempt to hinder mediation efforts to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap deal.

On Monday, Netanyahu renewed his refusal to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, a demilitarized area along Egypt's border with Gaza. The Israeli premier claimed that the corridor was a "lifeline" for Hamas to rearm.

Cairo accused Netanyahu of "trying to involve Egypt to divert Israeli public opinion and obstruct a cease-fire and hostage swap deal, as well as hindering mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S."

It held the Israeli government responsible for the consequences of these statements "which exacerbate the situation and aim to justify aggressive and inflammatory policies, leading to further escalation in the region."

Egypt reiterated its commitment "to continuing its historic role in leading the peace process in the region to maintain regional peace and security and achieve stability for all the peoples of the region."

Egypt rejects any Israeli military presence along the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza.

For months, Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas' demands to stop the war.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in more than 40,800 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and nearly 94,300 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.