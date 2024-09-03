Commander of Israeli army’s ground forces Tamir Yadai resigns

The Israeli Army's Ground Forces Commander, Major General Tamir Yadai, has resigned citing "personal reasons."



The Israeli Army announced that Yadai, who has served as the Ground Forces Commander for the past three years, has stepped down from his position. Israeli Chief of General Staff General Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have accepted Yadai's resignation. Yadai is expected to leave his post in the coming weeks once a replacement is appointed.



It remains unclear who will succeed him. The army also noted that Yadai will temporarily step down from this role but may be considered for "significant positions" within the military in the future.



His resignation came as Israel continued its devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 40,800 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 94,200 others since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 last year.



The Israeli army is also engaged in daily exchanges of cross-border attacks with the Lebanese group Hezbollah.



















