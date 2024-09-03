Casualties reported in Israeli overnight airstrikes, shelling across Gaza

Palestinian walk amidst the rubble of buildings destroyed after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip September 1, 2024. (REUTERS)

A number of Palestinian casualties were reported on Tuesday due to continued Israeli airstrikes and shelling across the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa said two Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a tent in northwestern Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip.

In the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the Israeli warplanes struck a home, while the Israeli military vehicles fired at the camp, causing casualties.

In the northern part of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army blew up several buildings in the Zeitoun neighborhood, Wafa reported.

The Palestinian health authorities are yet to comment on the Israeli attacks and the number of casualties.

Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip has killed nearly 40,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 94,200 others, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.