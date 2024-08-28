Israeli rabbis oppose minister’s decision to fund raids by illegal settlers of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Thirty Israeli rabbis representing the religious Zionist movement expressed opposition Tuesday to a decision by Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu to fund settler raids of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem.

In a letter to Eliyahu published by Channel 14, they said: "We were extremely shocked by the reports of your intention to fund and manage guided tours on the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque), which has been completely forbidden even for prayer by the Chief Rabbinate for generations."

"Entering the Temple Mount raises concerns about severe prohibitions and desecration of the Temple and its sanctity, which our sages said is more serious than all the other violations mentioned in the Torah," the letter added.

The rabbis reminded Eliyahu that his grandfather, former Chief Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu, was among those who prohibited entry to the complex.

They emphasized that "the Temple Mount is not a place for settlement or residence, nor is it a place for visits and excursions."

The rabbis concluded their letter by saying "we are confident that you will follow suit with your grandfather and cancel your ministry's plans to start guided tours on the Temple Mount."

Senior rabbis in Israel claim that "the Temple" was located where the Al-Aqsa Mosque now stands, but they prohibit entry to the area on the grounds of "preserving the sanctity of the site until the Temple is rebuilt."

On Monday, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the office of Eliyahu -- an extremist minister known for being anti-Palestinian -- will allocate 2 million shekels ($543,256) for guided tours, which is expected to be implemented in the coming weeks.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir told Israel's Army Radio on Monday that his policy is to "allow Jews to perform prayers inside the Temple Mount (in reference to Al-Aqsa Mosque)," noting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu knew his policy before forming the coalition government.

The announcement comes despite repeated claims by Netanyahu to preserve the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The status quo at Al-Aqsa existed before Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967, under which the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Endowments, is responsible for managing the mosque's affairs.

However, in 2003, Israeli authorities changed this status by allowing settlers to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque without the approval of the Islamic Waqf, which demands an end to these incursions.

Ben-Gvir claimed Monday that Jews have the right to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that he would build a synagogue at the flashpoint site.

It was the first time for the Israeli minister to openly speak about building a synagogue inside the mosque. However, he has repeatedly called in recent months for allowing Jewish prayers at the site.

His call came amid repeated incursions into the complex by illegal Israeli settlers under police protection.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam. Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, believing it to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples.











