Palestinian baby killed in Israeli drone strike in Khan Younis

Smoke rises following an Israeli strike on a residential building, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 16, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

A Palestinian baby was killed and several displaced women were injured in an Israeli drone strike in the west Gaza city of Khan Younis on Monday, according to a medical source.

The 8-month baby lost her life when a drone shelled refugee tents in Asdaa area west of Khan Younis, the source told Anadolu.

The attack came one day after the Israeli army expanded its ground offensive in Khan Younis, reaching Hamad residential city in the western part of the city.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has since killed more than 40,130 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 92,700, according to local health authorities.

More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

























