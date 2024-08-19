Hamas informs Türkiye of stalled negotiations with Israel despite U.S. optimism

This picture taken from Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing southeast of the city following Israeli bombardment on August 17, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas informed Türkiye on Sunday that despite the U.S. painting a rosy picture of negotiations on reaching a Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, the actual situation is not like that and Israel did not even respond to the proposals from mediators in last week's talks.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Hamas officials contacted Türkiye over the weekend and provided information about the negotiation process with Israel.

The officials pointed out that although the Americans portrayed the progress of the negotiations in an optimistic manner, this was not actually the case.

According to Hamas, the conditions put forward by Israel have even fallen short of the scenario supported by the UN Security Council on June 10 and the conditions approved by Hamas on July 2.

It stressed that Israel wants Hamas to accept Israel's presence in the Philadelphi Corridor, to control the checkpoints in the Netzarim Corridor and to monitor Gazans passing from south to north and to veto 100 names from a list of about 300 prisoners that Hamas wants to be released.

Another demand involves the number of Palestinians that Israel wants to be exiled from Gaza and Ramallah. In this context, Israel wants 200 people to leave Palestine.

The statement added that Israel did not even respond to the mediators' proposals in last week's talks. According to Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ultimate goal is to buy time to continue military operations.