At least 6 civilians killed in fresh Israeli attack in Gaza City

At least six civilians were killed in Israeli bombardment in Gaza City Monday evening, the Civil Defense Agency said.

The fatalities occurred when Israeli forces shelled a group of civilians in the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, spokesman Mahmoud Basal said in a statement.

Several people were also reported killed in an Israeli strike on a house in Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, the spokesman said, without giving an exact figure.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has since killed over 40,130 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 92,740, according to local health authorities.

More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



























