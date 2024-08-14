4 soldiers among 10 killed in clash with militants in northwestern Pakistan

At least four Pakistani soldiers and six suspected militants were killed in a clash in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border, the military said early Wednesday.

The clash took place between the security forces and militants in South Waziristan district near the Afghan border, a military statement said.

"Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the statement added.

On Saturday, at least three Pakistani soldiers and four suspected militants were killed in clashes in northwestern Khyber district near the Afghan border.

Suspected militant attacks rose in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan in July as the province witnessed 36 militant attacks, resulting in 60 deaths and 27 injuries.

More than 580 people, including security personnel and civilians were killed in over 550 suspected militant attacks across Pakistan over the last seven months, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank.

The Pakistan military also intensified intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces after recent attacks on forces in the Waziristan, Khyber, and Kurram districts.

Islamabad accuses "Afghan-based" Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants of carrying out terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, while Kabul denies the allegation that such attacks are launched from its soil.