Israel’s Ben-Gvir calls cease-fire, prisoner swap deal with Hamas ‘grave mistake’

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday called any cease-fire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas a "grave mistake."

Israel is set to send its negotiating team to Egypt on Thursday to resume the Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap talks with Hamas.

"We are crushing Hamas," Ben-Gvir said. "I listen not only to the opinions of officials in the security cabinet but also to the field commanders."

"Are we now going to strengthen Hamas by attending the talks [in Cairo]? It's a grave mistake by the prime minister."

The extremist minister claimed that the only way to release Israelis held captive by Hamas is through "increasing military pressure."

"If we cut off their fuel, within a week they would be on their knees. And if we stop the [aid] trucks, within two weeks they would be on their knees. So why are we going to do a deal, especially such an irresponsible deal?" he said.

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said early Sunday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing mounting pressure from the US to proceed with a deal with Hamas, even if it means "the fall of his government."

According to the daily, the upcoming round of talks in Cairo is seen as "the last absolute chance" to reach a cease-fire in Gaza and regionally.

For months, Egypt, Qatar, and the US have been leading indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, but no agreement has been reached due to Israel's refusal to meet Hamas' demands to end the war, withdraw troops from Gaza, and allow displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza.

Israel has continued a devastating military offensive in the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 39,800 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 92,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.









