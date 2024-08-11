ISRAEL KILLED 1.8% OF GAZAS POPULATION, OFFICIAL FIGURES SHOW

Israel has killed around 1.8% of Gaza's population since last Oct. 7 amid a devastating war on the enclave, according to figures released by the Palestinian Center Bureau of Statistics on Sunday.

In a statement, the center said more than 39,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

"This constitutes around 1.8% of the total population in the territory," it added.

According to the center, around 24% of the Palestinian victims in Gaza were young people.

The Israeli army on Saturday killed over 100 civilians and injured dozens when a warplane targeted Palestinians performing Fajr (dawn) prayers at the Al-Taba'een School in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City, according to health authorities.

More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







