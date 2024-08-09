UN alarmed by high numbers of executions in Iran

The United Nations voiced alarm Friday at the high numbers of people being executed by Iran, with at least 345 people reportedly having been executed this year.

The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said Wednesday that in the latest wave of executions, Iran hanged at least 29 convicts, including 26 in one prison.

Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, "is extremely concerned" by the reports, spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told journalists.

"This represents an alarmingly high number of executions in such a short period of time. We have also verified that 38 people were executed in July," she added.

"This brings the reported number of executions to at least 345 this year, among them 15 women."

Those executed were primarily convicted of drug-related offences or murder, with nearly half of those this year being for drugs convictions, she said.

"Imposing the death penalty for offences not involving intentional killing is incompatible with international human rights norms and standards," said Throssell.

"We also have recurring concerns about the lack of due process and fair trial standards in many of these cases," she added.

"Several executions were carried out with neither the prisoner's family nor legal counsel being informed."

Minorities, including Kurds, Ahwazi Arabs and Baluch continued to be affected disproportionately by the executions, she said.

"It is time for Iran to join the growing consensus worldwide towards universal abolition, by imposing a moratorium on executions, with a view to ultimately abolishing the death penalty," said Throssell.

Human rights groups have repeatedly accused Iran of making use of the death penalty on all charges to instil fear in society.

They say Iran executes more people annually than any nation other than China.









