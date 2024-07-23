Egyptian authorities release 79 detainees in response to calls by political forces

Egyptian authorities released 79 detainees Monday from remand detention in response to calls from political forces in the country.

In a statement, the Egyptian National Dialogue Council's board of trustees thanked President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for the release of the detainees.

The statement also said the decision will contribute to a positive atmosphere for the success of the national dialogue.

Formed in June 2022, the National Dialogue Council's board of trustees consists of 19 members representing Egyptian society, including opposition figures, and submits recommendations to the Egyptian Presidency regarding the national dialogue and related issues such as detainees being held in jails on political charges.

The council has managed to secure the release of dozens of detainees in the past two years, including public political figures.











