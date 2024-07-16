Türkiye ‘deeply saddened’ over mosque attack in Oman

Türkiye is "deeply saddened" over mosque attack in Muscat, the capital of Oman, which resulted in death of at least six people.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of six people and the injury of many others in an armed attack on a mosque in Muscat, the capital of Oman," said the country's Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The ministry conveyed its condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in the attack and also to the "brotherly people of Oman."

It also wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

At least six people were killed and 28 others injured by gunfire near a mosque in Muscat, police said on Tuesday.

A police statement said three attackers and a policeman were also killed in the attack that took place in the Wadi al-Kabir area.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the shooting, it said.