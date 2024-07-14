 Contact Us
News Middle East

Israel claims to have killed Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published July 14,2024
ISRAEL CLAIMS TO HAVE KILLED HEZBOLLAH COMMANDER IN SOUTHERN LEBANON
The Israeli army claimed Saturday to have killed a Hezbollah commander in the area of the Nabatieh Governorate.

"Warplanes from the Air Force targeted a field commander in Hezbollah who was in the Kfar Tibnit area in southern Lebanon," it said in a statement.

Hezbollah has not commented on the statement.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported earlier that "an Israeli drone carried out an airstrike, launching a guided missile targeting a car on the Al-Burj road between the towns of Kfar Tebnit and Arnoun, resulting in injuries."

It did not provide further details.

Fears have grown about a full-fledged war between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group following an exchange of cross-border attacks.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed more than 38,400 victims since October, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.