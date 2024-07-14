Israel claims to have killed Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed Saturday to have killed a Hezbollah commander in the area of the Nabatieh Governorate.

"Warplanes from the Air Force targeted a field commander in Hezbollah who was in the Kfar Tibnit area in southern Lebanon," it said in a statement.

Hezbollah has not commented on the statement.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported earlier that "an Israeli drone carried out an airstrike, launching a guided missile targeting a car on the Al-Burj road between the towns of Kfar Tebnit and Arnoun, resulting in injuries."

It did not provide further details.

Fears have grown about a full-fledged war between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group following an exchange of cross-border attacks.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed more than 38,400 victims since October, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.



















