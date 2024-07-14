Israel arrests 30 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

At least 30 more Palestinians were rounded up by Israeli forces in military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners' affairs groups on Sunday.

The raids targeted the cities of Ramallah, Jerusalem, Hebron, Qalqilya, Tulkarm, Jenin, and Jericho, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

"The detainees were subjected to abuse, severe beatings, and threats against their families, in addition to widespread acts of sabotage and destruction of citizens' homes," the statement said.

The new arrests brought to 9,655 the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 38,600 victims since Oct. 7.

At least 574 Palestinians, including at least 136 children, have since been killed and nearly 5,350 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.























