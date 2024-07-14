4 injured in car-ramming attack in central Israel

Four Israelis were injured in a car-ramming attack in central Israel on Sunday, according to local media.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the suspected attacker was "neutralized" following the attack that took place at a bus station at the Nir Tzvi Junction in the city of Tzrifin near Tel Aviv.

Israel's national ambulance service Magen David Adom said two of the injured were in serious condition.

Israeli Channel 12, citing police, said the attacker was a resident of East Jerusalem, without providing further details.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 38,600 victims since Oct. 7.

At least 574 Palestinians, including at least 136 children, have since been killed and nearly 5,350 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

























