8 Palestinians, including 6 children, killed in Israeli airstrike on homes in central Gaza

At least eight Palestinians were reported killed on Wednesday in Israeli overnight airstrikes on homes in the central Gaza Strip as the Israeli deadly onslaught enters day 278, local media reported.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa said eight Palestinians, including six children, were killed and dozens of others injured in Israeli airstrikes on homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Other Israeli shelling was reported in different areas of the Gaza Strip, including an Israeli raid on Naser Street in northern Gaza City that left some 10 people injured.

The Israeli army destroyed more buildings in the Mughraga area in the northern part of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The Israeli heavy artillery also continued to strike the Saudi neighborhood in western Rafah city, in the southernmost of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian agency added.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 38,200 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 87,900 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.









