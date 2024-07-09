YEMENI HOUTHI GROUP ANNOUNCES HITTING VITAL TARGET IN ISRAELS EILAT

The Yemeni Houthi group late on Monday said it jointly attacked with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance group a "vital target" in the Israeli southern city of Eilat.

In a statement, the Houthi group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said the attack was carried out with a number of combat drones, and claimed to "accurately" hit the target.

The Houthi spokesman, however, did not reveal further information about the nature of the Israeli target his group had hit.

He, however, vowed to continue carrying out "joint operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance in support of the Palestinian people, and until the halt of the (Israeli) aggression and lifting the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said its fighter jets intercepted "a suspicious aerial target" that approached southern Israel, claiming it did not cross into Israeli territory, according to the Israeli Ynet news website.

The Houthis have been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated, or heading to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under a devastating Israeli offensive since Oct. 7, 2023.

With the U.S. and UK launching retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi sites inside Yemen, the Houthis declared that they consider all American and British ships military targets.















