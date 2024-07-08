Gaza death toll nears 38,200 as Israel kills 40 more Palestinians

Palestinians carry the bodies of people who were killed in Israeli raids on the Khan Yunis camp in the southern Gaza Strip, July 6, 2024. (EPA photo)

At least 40 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the overall death toll to 38,193 since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the battered territory said on Monday.

A ministry statement added that some 87,903 other people have been injured in the onslaught.

"Israeli forces killed 40 people and injured 75 others in three 'massacres' against families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



















