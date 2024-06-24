Israel says could use unprecedented weapons in war with Hezbollah

Israel has alerted the US it could use weapons never deployed before in the event of an all-out war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to sources cited by Channel 12.

"Tel Aviv conveyed a message to the White House stating its intent to employ unspecified new weapons systems to swiftly deal with any potential conflict with Hezbollah and avoid a prolonged war,'' the Israeli television channel said.

Israel warned that if Hezbollah does not back down soon, Israel will have no choice but to take military action in Lebanon.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces. The group has linked the cessation of its attacks on Israel to the end of Israel's onslaught on Gaza, where Tel Aviv has already killed more than 37,000 Palestinains since last October.

Israeli officials are also said to have expressed frustration over delayed American arms shipments, and have urged the need for weapons to deal with the conflicts.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said there has been there has been a "dramatic drop" in weapons supply to Israel in the last four months.

He had earlier criticized the situation, saying "it is unacceptable for the (US) administration to withhold weapons and ammunition from Israel over the past few months."

The US remains Israel's ally and biggest supplier of arms, but has voiced concern over the increasing civilian casualties in Gaza.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday left for a visit to Washington, where he is scheduled to meet his US counterpart Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior officials.









