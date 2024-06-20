Israeli army reports fresh rocket fire from Lebanon as border tension soars

The Israeli army on Thursday said at least 25 rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel amid rising tensions along the border between the two countries.

No injuries were reported in the rocket attack that targeted the towns of Shomera and Zar'it in Western Galilee, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

Lebanese group Hezbollah said it fired a volley of Katyusha rockets on the Israeli army's Zar'it barracks in northern Israel in response to the killing of a senior commander in the town of Deir Kifa.

The Israeli army said early Thursday that it had killed Hezbollah commander Abbas Ibrahim Hamada in a drone strike in southern Lebanon.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 37,400 people since last Oct. 7 following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

The Israeli army said Tuesday that it approved operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon amid rising border tensions with Hezbollah.



















