Hezbollah escalating its attacks against Israel: Israeli army

The Lebanese Hezbollah group has been escalating its attacks against Israel's northern front, jeopardizing the future of Lebanon, the Israeli army said Sunday.

"Hezbollah has launched more than 5,000 rockets, anti-tank missiles and explosive UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) since the events of Oct. 7," army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said at a press conference broadcast by Israel's Channel 12.

"Hezbollah's increasing aggression is bringing us to the brink of what could be a wider escalation, one that could have devastating consequences for Lebanon and the entire region," he said.

Hezbollah has not issued a comment on the Israeli army spokesperson's remarks.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,300 people since last October following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.









