Al-Qassam Brigades announce killing Israeli soldiers in ‘compound ambush’

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, announced Saturday that they killed and wounded Israeli soldiers in a "complex ambush" in the southern Gaza Strip.

The brigades said in a statement that its fighters "carried out a complex ambush against enemy vehicles penetrating the area of the Saudi neighborhood in Tal al-Sultan, west of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip."

"Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist D9 bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in Tal Al-Sultan, leading to the killing and injury of soldiers," it added.

On the arrival of the rescue force, a troop carrier was targeted with an Al-Yassin 105 missile, resulting in its destruction and the death of all its occupants, it also said.

In another statement, the armed wing said it "targeted, alongside the Al-Quds Brigades, the Sufa military site in southern Israel with a missile salvo."

Al-Qassam Brigades also "targeted the Israeli command headquarters in the Netzarim axis west of Gaza City with short-range missiles," according to the statement.

There was no immediate statement from the Israeli army on the statements.

Nearly 37,300 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and almost 85,200 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than eight months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

















