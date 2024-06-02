UNRWA shelters in Rafah empty as thousands flee Israeli attacks: UN agency

Palestinians inspect the damage at an UNRWA affiliated school, after Israeli forces withdrew from Jabalia refugee camp, following a raid, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 31, 2024. (REUTERS file photo)

Israeli attacks in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip have forced Palestinian refugees to flee all UNRWA-run shelters in the city, the UN refugee agency said on Sunday.

"Due to Israeli Forces operations, thousands of families have been forced to flee," UNRWA said in a statement. "All of UNRWA 36 shelters in Rafah are now empty."

The UN agency renewed its call for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

"1.7 million people are estimated to be displaced in Khan Younis and Gaza middle areas," it said. "The humanitarian space continues to shrink."

On Saturday, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said more than one million people-most displaced several times -- have been forced to flee Rafah in search of safety.

"All of our 36 UNRWA shelters in Rafah are empty now. This is where people seek shelter and should be protected at all times under the UN flag," he said.

Lazzarini added that the UN refugee agency had to stop its health and other critical services in Rafah.

"We are, however, committed to stay and deliver for the communities. We are now working from Khan Younis and the middle areas where 1.7 million people are living."

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last Oct. 7, killing more than 36,400 people, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and injuring over 82,600 others, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid Israel's crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war.



















