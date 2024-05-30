Iraqi prime minister emphasizes constant communication with Türkiye on Development Road Project

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani highlighted Wednesday the importance of continuous communication with Türkiye on the Development Road Project, according to a media report.

The prime minister instructed relevant ministries to prepare a work plan to expedite the implementation of agreements signed between the two nations, according to the official Iraqi news agency, INA.

Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of the preparation of water projects to be realized jointly between the two countries.

He instructed the rapid formation of a special high commission for the implementation of the framework agreement on cooperation in water.

Constant communication with Türkiye was also stressed for the execution of the project, in which Iraq and Türkiye aim to reduce travel time between Asia and Europe and become transit hubs.

IRAQ URGES WORLD TO STOP GAZA WAR



Baghdad urged the Islamic world on Wednesday to take action to prevent Israel's war in the Gaza Strip.

A government spokesman emphasized Iraq's support for the Palestinian cause and urged all parties to lend assistance to Palestinians in the form of medical and food aid.