Car blast kills one in Syrian capital: state media

A car explosion killed one person in Damascus on Saturday, the official Syrian news agency SANA reported, without identifying the victim.

Security incidents, including blasts targeting military and civilian vehicles, occur intermittently in the capital of war-ravaged Syria.

Quoting a police official, SANA said "one person was killed when an explosive device exploded in their car in the Mazzeh district". It did not provide any other details.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor with a network of sources on the ground, said three vehicles caught fire in the area.







