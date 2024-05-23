Venezuela condemns Israeli genocide in Palestine

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil strongly condemned Israeli actions in Palestine, describing them as "genocide."

Addressing a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday, Gil reiterated his country's stance on Palestine and emphasized the robust and friendly relationship between Venezuela and Türkiye.

Speaking after the 4th meeting of the Türkiye-Venezuela Joint Cooperation Commission, Gil stated: "Venezuela unequivocally recognizes Palestine as an independent, free country. We oppose the genocide being committed against the Palestinian people and demand accountability for these crimes."

He highlighted Venezuela's longstanding support for Palestinian autonomy and independence. "We believe Palestine should be recognized as an autonomous country," he said, urging international action to ensure justice and peace for Palestine.

Gil also expressed hope for global mobilization to end the violence in Gaza and achieve peace for the Palestinian people.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

At least 35,800 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 80,200 others injured since last October following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the ICJ, which has ordered it to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

$3B TARGET IN BILATERAL TRADE



Underlining the development in bilateral relations between the two countries in the past seven years, Gil stated: "Our diplomats are constantly working in every corner of the world to contribute to this cooperation."

Highlighting economic cooperation, Gil noted that Venezuela aims to enhance trade with Türkiye, mentioning three key agreements, including one facilitating the export and import of goods and services.

He underlined the bilateral investment agreement signed between the two nations last year targets a trade volume of $3 billion.

The top Venezuelan diplomat stated that the nine agreements signed between the two countries contribute to the improvement of cooperation in various fields such as tourism, education, aviation, trade, petrochemicals, energy and economy.

Gil acknowledged Türkiye's consistent opposition to unilateral sanctions against Venezuela, saying: "Türkiye has always stood firmly against unilateral sanctions on Venezuela and supported us." He reciprocated by affirming Venezuela's similar stance regarding issues related to Türkiye.

The Venezuelan minister also addressed his country's economic resilience despite sanctions, noting that it is one of Latin America's growing economies.



















