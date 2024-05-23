Palestinian death toll reaches 35,800 as Israel steps up offensive

A Palestinian woman checks the damages at her family house in Nuseirat following Israeli bombardment overnight on May 23, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The Palestinian death toll has mounted to 35,800 amid relentless Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Thursday.

At least 80,200 people have also been injured in the Israeli offensive, the ministry added in a statement.

"The Israeli army killed 91 people and injured 210 others in nine 'massacres' against families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.