Israeli army says 30 soldiers injured in last 2 days in Gaza fight

The Israeli army said Thursday that 30 soldiers had been injured in fighting in the last two days.

A military statement said the toll included 22 soldiers injured in the Gaza Strip.

No information was provided, however, about where the rest of the soldiers had been wounded.

According to Israeli military figures, at least 634 soldiers have been killed and 3,573 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 35,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 80,000 others injured since October following an attack by Hamas.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.









