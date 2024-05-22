Talks underway to find 'alternative routes' for aid delivery to Gaza: Pentagon

There have been discussions on "alternative routes" to deliver humanitarian aid from the floating pier to the Gaza Strip, a Pentagon spokesman said Tuesday.

"There have been discussions between the US, Israel, United Nations as well as joint efforts to identify alternative routes for the safe movement of staff and cargo.

"And so, movements from the temporary facility, from the assembly area (on the shore) they have resumed today. And so, we do anticipate that assistance will be distributed in the coming days here, of course, conditions permitting." Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.

Ryder said more than 569 metric tons of aid has been delivered across the temporary pier to Gaza since it became operational on May 17.

The goal is to get the aid to Palestinian people "who need it most," he added.

Ryder said some people intercepted the trucks and took aid off the vehicles.

"Via some discussions that have happened again, as we work out processes and procedures, alternative routes for the safe movement of that cargo have been established. And aid is now being taken from those assembly areas to warehouses for further distribution throughout Gaza," he said.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday that there has been no new arrival of trucks on the floating pier since Saturday, and only five of 16 trucks made it to a warehouse.







