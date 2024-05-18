Israeli airstrike targets car near Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon, Syria

An Israeli airstrike targeted a car on the Syrian side of the Masnaa border crossing with Lebanon on Saturday.

"An Israeli airstrike targeted a car near the Masnaa border crossing today on the Syrian side, marking the second strike in the area within the past 24 hours," Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

The agency did not mention the fate of the car's occupants, and there has been no immediate comment from Israeli or Syrian authorities regarding the strike.

On Friday, an Israeli airstrike resulted in the death of two individuals, including a leader of al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, near the Syrian border in eastern Lebanon.

Sources said an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the town of Majdal Anjar, Bekaa region.

The al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon later confirmed in a statement that commander Sharhabil Ali Sayed was killed.

The exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel along the shared Israeli-Lebanese border has continued in parallel to the Gaza conflict, displacing thousands of people on both sides and fueling concerns of a wider escalation.







