UAE SLAMS NETANYAHUS NAMING GULF COUNTRY IN HIS GAZA ADMINISTRATION PROPOSAL

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for naming the Gulf country in his proposal for a civil administration to rule the Gaza Strip under Israeli occupation.

UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed that Netanyahu "lacks legitimacy to take such actions" and that the UAE "rejects to engage in any plan aimed at giving cover for the Israeli presence in Gaza."

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that the UAE is committed to supporting a Palestinian government that aligns with the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Netanyahu said Thursday in an interview that there is a need for a civilian government in Gaza, possibly with the support of the UAE and others.

The Israeli army on Tuesday began its invasion into the eastern area of Rafah under which the army stormed and occupied the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt, closing the Palestinians' only gateway with the world.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas which killed less than 1,200 people.

Nearly 34,950 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and more than 78,500 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.





















