Israeli army detains more Palestinians in raids across West Bank

The Israeli army detained several Palestinians on Wednesday during a series of raids across the occupied West Bank.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli forces stormed into several homes in Hebron in the southern West Bank, arrested at least five Palestinians, and clashed with people.

The Israeli army also raided the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp near Jericho city in the eastern West Bank, and other areas in Nablus and Jenin, the eyewitnesses added.

The Israeli forces used live ammunition and tear gas canisters to disperse Palestinians who confronted the Israeli army in several areas in the West Bank.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 498 Palestinians have since been killed and around 4,900 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza where nearly 34,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed.