UN CHIEF DEEPLY CONCERNED OVER ISRAELS POSSIBLE MILITARY OPERATION IN RAFAH

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed deep concern over Israel's possible large-scale military operation in Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Guterres reiterated his urgent call to both Israel and Hamas to take decisive action to end the current suffering in the Middle East.

Highlighting the humanitarian consequences of a potential military operation in Rafah, the statement said: "The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the indications that a large-scale military operation in Rafah may be imminent."

"We are already seeing movements of people-many of these are in desperate humanitarian conditions and have been repeatedly displaced. They search safety that has been so many times denied," it added.

Stressing the importance of protecting civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, Guterres also reiterated "his pressing call to both the government of Israel and the leadership of Hamas to go the extra mile needed to make an agreement come true and stop the present suffering."