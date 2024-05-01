10 more Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza fighting, military says

The Israeli army said Wednesday that 10 more soldiers had been injured in fighting in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

Figures released by the military showed that 1,602 soldiers had been injured since Israel expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 27.

According to the figures, 608 soldiers have been killed and 3,330 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7.

Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive on the Palestinian enclave since a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7, which killed some 1,200 people.

More than 34,500 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and thousands injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling siege on the seaside enclave, leaving most of its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.





