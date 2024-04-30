Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, British foreign secretary discuss Gaza

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UK's Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Tuesday discussed Israel's attacks on Gaza and international efforts to end the war.

During a meeting in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Bin Salman and Cameron also discussed bilateral relations, ways to improve cooperation between the two nations, as well as regional and global developments, according to Saudi Arabia's state news agency SPA.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 34,500 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 77,700 others injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.