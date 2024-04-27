8 Palestinians killed in Israel strikes on Nuseirat refugee camp

Eight Palestinians were killed and 30 wounded Saturday in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to the Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

It said airstrikes targeted a residential home in the camp that killed four Palestinians, including a baby.

In a separate strike on another house in the camp, four additional Palestinians were killed, with at least 30 injured.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, which Tel Aviv said killed less than 1,200 people.

More than 34,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 77,300 injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







