1 Israeli killed in Lebanese Hezbollah attack on northern Israel

At least one Israeli citizen was killed on Friday in an attack by the Lebanese Hezbollah targeting northern Israel, according to local media.

"An Israeli citizen was killed as a result of Hezbollah firing anti-tank missiles at Mount Dov during the early hours of Friday," the Israeli army radio reported.

"In response, army aircraft attacked Hezbollah targets in the Shebaa region in southern Lebanon," the radio said.

The army targeted an ammunition depot and a (missile) launching pad, it further said.

Hezbollah on Friday confirmed targeting an Israeli army site.

In a statement, Hezbollah said that its fighters "prepared a combined ambush of guided missiles, artillery, and missile weapons for a mechanized convoy near the Ruwaisat al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kafr Shuba."

"Upon the convoy's arrival at the ambush point at 23:10 on Thursday (2010GMT), it was targeted with guided weapons, artillery, and missiles, which led to the destruction of two vehicles," it added.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that Israeli forces attacked on Friday the outskirts of the towns of Shebaa, Kafr Shuba and Halta in southern Lebanon.

"Israeli enemy artillery, stationed inside the occupied Palestinian territories, shelled the forest of the town of Yaroun with phosphorous shells and light shells, which led to igniting fire," the Lebanese agency also reported.

Since Oct. 8 last year, the Israeli-Lebanese border has experienced intermittent tension and sporadic exchanges of fire between the Israeli army on one side and Hezbollah and Palestinian factions on the other. This has resulted in fatalities and injuries on both sides and among Lebanese civilians.























