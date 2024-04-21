Gazan doctors save baby of Palestinian pregnant woman killed by Israeli soldiers

A pregnant Palestinian woman died in a bombing attack by the Israeli army that targeted a house in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, according to health sources.

Doctors at the Kuwait Hospital saved the baby, sources said on the condition of anonymity.

Footage circulated on social media showed health teams trying to revive a baby.

Many of the dead and injured were transferred to the Abu Yousef El-Najar Hospital in Rafah amid the Israeli army's attacks on the city.

Witnesses reported that the army targeted a farmland area in the Khirbat al 'Adas region in northern Rafah, where a Palestinian refugee family resides.

Flouting the International Court of Justice's provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on Gaza where at least 34,049 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 76,901 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.







