U.S. denies claims of conducting airstrikes in Iraq

A general view shows the Kalso military base after it was hit by a huge explosion on late Friday, in Babil Province, Iraq April 20, 2024. (REUTERS)

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) denied reports Friday that Washington carried out airstrikes in Iraq.

"We are aware of reports claiming that the United States conducted airstrikes in Iraq today. Those reports are not true.

"The United States has not conducted air strikes in Iraq today," CENTCOM wrote on X.

An airstrike targeted headquarters belonging to the Hashd al-Shaabi militia group in Iraq's Babil province early Saturday, according to media reports.